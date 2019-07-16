Nice Systems (NICE) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $366,244 as Share Value Rose; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Its Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 3.10 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NICE) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,914 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 42,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $145.47. About 260,354 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $64.21M for 35.65 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 154,826 shares to 348,398 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Occidental (OXY) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flowserve (FLS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: HPE (NYSE: $HPE) Expands Hybrid Cloud Portfolio Including AI Operations and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Ranked Tech Leader in New Report – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $402,732 worth of stock was sold by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25. On Friday, January 25 the insider XIE BING sold $2.21M. 6,953 shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF, worth $702,392 on Thursday, January 31. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment Inc owns 250,275 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability has 150 shares. Axa invested in 1.49M shares. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 179,470 shares. 2,743 were reported by Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 119,589 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited stated it has 991 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clark Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 175,170 shares. Leavell Investment Management holds 0.45% or 38,060 shares. Sirios Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.79% stake. Amica Mutual Ins Company holds 32,670 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Thomasville Natl Bank reported 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 56,239 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Gabelli And Co Invest Advisers has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).