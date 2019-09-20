Nice Systems LTD (NICE) Market Value Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Has Lifted by $35.07 Million Its Position; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Price Rose While Luxor Capital Group LP Has Cut Its Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 468.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 256,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 310,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 54,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $149.26. About 35,640 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 576,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.04M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 3.13M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zenus Bank Accelerates Transition to the Cloud with NICE Actimize Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Essentials – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) to Power ASUS ProArt StudioBook One with Quadra RTX 6000 GPU and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Expands ActimizeWatch – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Jump Around 3% This Week to Snap Losing Streak – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE Actimize Expands the Enterprise Consulting & Advisory Practice to Provide Advanced Data and Application Managed Services – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BehavioSec Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 33,366 shares to 35,534 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 62,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,949 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC).