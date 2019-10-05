Nice Systems LTD (NICE) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Increased Holding by $525,977

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 27,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 211,818 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 11,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 76,965 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 65,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB) by 64,655 shares to 112,125 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 3,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,304 shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NASDAQ:NTES).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Twilio Stock a Falling Knife or a Buying Opportunity? – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zenus Bank Accelerates Transition to the Cloud with NICE Actimize Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Essentials – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shaw Industries Group Drives Innovation Through NICE Satmetrix – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Note: Will McCormick Boost Dividend? Plus: Watching the Economy, Trade – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sapiens (SPNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo Is The Bank To Bet On In A Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo Preferred Nears Magic Number – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 30th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If You Own Wells Fargo Stock, Non-Interest Income Is a Real Worry – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 7,435 shares to 802,213 shares, valued at $158.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,375 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).