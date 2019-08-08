Nice (NICE) Stake Has Increased by Investec Asset Management North America Inc; Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $730,296; Share Price Rose

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 22,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 84,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 61,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $153.65. About 266,616 shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 1.38M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 19,728 shares to 5,677 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 18,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,509 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 30,401 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Loews invested in 3,900 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company holds 0% or 50 shares. 368,412 are owned by Madison Investment Hldgs. Provise Grp Limited Company invested in 7,858 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Service Inc accumulated 85,261 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pacific Glob Investment Com stated it has 3,526 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 443,200 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Company reported 159,221 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Transamerica Finance Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 12 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Company owns 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset accumulated 12,912 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,233 shares to 51,834 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).