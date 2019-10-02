Nice (NICE) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Cut Its Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Position by $9.10 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 367.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 6.69 million shares traded or 82.44% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 14,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 69,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 84,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 233,144 shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “A Strong Correlation to Oil Prices Could Make Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus: Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9 by 19,530 shares to 319,190 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 174,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,604 shares, and cut its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.29M for 32.25 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.