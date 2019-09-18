Nice (NICE) Holder American Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.46 Million as Shares Rose; Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $357,544

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 60,307 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, up from 56,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 2.83 million shares traded or 4.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 10,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 573,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.58 million, down from 584,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.55. About 78,001 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regulators remove hurdle for Duke Energy’s Constitution Pipeline – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy targets nine sites across the Carolinas for economic development – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% or 6,779 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,217 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 60,324 shares. Covington Cap invested in 0.06% or 11,243 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 17,792 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc reported 3,244 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. S&Co invested in 2,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Indexiq Advisors Ltd accumulated 48,826 shares. Advisory stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd reported 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,327 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.23% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Guardian Life Co Of America has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,096 shares.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Wins Four Globee® Awards for Setting the Industry Benchmark for Excellence – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE inContact Announces New Partnerships in Australia Including Converged Communication Network Applications and Byte – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Patriot One (TSX: $PAT.TO) (OTC: $PTOTF) Acquires XTRACT, Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Completes Voicea Acquisition and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Wins Four Globee Awards for AI Tech – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Volatilities Sink, How do we “Buy Low”? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada to Modernize its Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Program with the Power of AI – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.