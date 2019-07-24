NICE Ltd. (NICE) Touches $150.37 High on Jul, 24; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased By $2.23 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 102,984 shares with $6.09M value, down from 140,834 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) reached all time high today, Jul, 24 and still has $163.90 target or 9.00% above today’s $150.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.38 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $163.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $844.11 million more. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.37. About 170,486 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. JP Morgan upgraded NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Thursday, April 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.62M for 36.86 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 55.14 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.

