Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Value Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $8.01 Million; Mettler (MTD) Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc analyzed 58,500 shares as the company's stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 128,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, down from 186,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 94,055 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500.

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel analyzed 489 shares as the company's stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1,419 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $709.18. About 106,577 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap World holds 380,499 shares. 96,258 are owned by State Bank Of America Corp De. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,371 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Wespac Advisors Ltd reported 379 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 3,251 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.76% or 34,521 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 2,799 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 2,286 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Raymond James & Assocs has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 13,843 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 1.22% or 96,281 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.54% or 15,255 shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 31.05 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Holdings Inc (NYSE:RXN) by 52,900 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $60.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,740 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.01 million for 33.98 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.