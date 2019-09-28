Nice LTD (NICE) Shares Rose While Voloridge Investment Management Increased Holding by $705,160; Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 69,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, down from 78,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 9,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 178,387 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.1% or 3,927 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.18% or 15,785 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial Serv has 0.78% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 62,157 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability owns 1.45 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 2,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% or 86,722 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 45,400 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Holdings reported 60,000 shares or 8.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 31,025 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 81,656 shares. Marsico Cap Lc reported 4.92% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

