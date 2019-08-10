Nice LTD (NICE) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $6.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lauder (Estee) Cos (EL) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Its Stake by $8.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 56,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 405,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.71 million, down from 461,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 329,571 shares traded or 42.55% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (EL) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 264,260 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.75M, up from 214,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 18,066 shares to 22,809 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avrobio Inc by 133,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Intl Incorporated Ca holds 1,780 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 24,639 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 96 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 18,824 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,139 shares. Ycg Lc holds 2.64% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 92,057 shares. Fil stated it has 228,346 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.59% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 9,460 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 14,654 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1,299 shares. The California-based Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 3,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.12% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $72.34 million activity. On Monday, February 25 LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 422,056 shares. PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del Com Ser A (NYSE:CE) by 255,490 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,950 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).