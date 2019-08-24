Nice LTD (NICE) Shareholder Rgm Capital Has Raised Stake; At&T (T) Stake Upped by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 19,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 250,644 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 230,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 53.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 248,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 709,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.91M, up from 460,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 78,193 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Albert D Mason stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 214,348 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Chevy Chase Holdings invested in 6.21 million shares. 27,030 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. Girard Partners holds 0.7% or 119,965 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 17.85 million shares. Financial Consulate Inc reported 17,328 shares. 10,369 are held by West Coast Llc. Sky Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 89,554 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). American Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 2,338 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 194,250 shares. Aviance Mngmt Lc reported 408,435 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,768 shares to 24,016 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 55,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,053 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares to 724,326 shares, valued at $86.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).