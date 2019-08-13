Nice LTD (NICE) Shareholder Menta Capital Decreased Stake; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Position in Facebook (FB) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 10,394 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 15,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.03. About 175,757 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $189.67. About 7.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 29/03/2018 – Facebook May Face Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis (Video); 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 22/03/2018 – Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – Facebook leak puts US regulator’s reputation in play; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,703 are held by Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 17,595 shares. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 75,384 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 0.11% stake. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,255 shares. Charter owns 15,296 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.89% or 67,578 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Company invested in 11,408 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 6,304 shares. Sit Investment Associates holds 0.19% or 36,305 shares. Carlson Lp invested in 0.98% or 332,413 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Oh invested in 4,828 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 635,374 shares. Security Natl Trust reported 13,542 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 6,300 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).