Nice LTD (NICE) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Boosted Position; Sector Gamma As Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $6.64 Million; Market Value Declined

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14,077 shares to 462,305 shares, valued at $37.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Ltd reported 134,788 shares. Girard Limited owns 51,929 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 6,722 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has 5,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 629,693 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 1.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 258,183 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 57,729 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 41,782 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 48,518 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management holds 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,836 shares. 1.54M were reported by Srb. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.24% stake.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 129,644 shares to 306,242 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 500,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,634 shares, and cut its stake in Us Well Services Inc.