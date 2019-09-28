Nice LTD (NICE) Share Value Rose While Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Profund Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $930,930 as Stock Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 76,090 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 82,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 178,387 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, down from 32,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58M shares traded or 140.18% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 32,003 shares to 124,609 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60B for 14.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 706,171 shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 355,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.01M for 32.28 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.