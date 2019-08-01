Nice LTD (NICE) Market Valuation Rose While Timpani Capital Management Decreased by $661,850 Its Holding; Permit Capital Has Upped Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $888,000

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 12.85 million shares traded or 109.80% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 255,914 shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Western Digital Stock Jumped 27.8% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Company has 13,600 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 5,635 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cornerstone Investment Prns holds 55,911 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 354,538 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Lc accumulated 0.01% or 203 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.12 million shares. Vident Advisory Llc has 74,152 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Limited invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Axa has 78,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 2.58M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 12,902 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 180,417 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 6.90 million shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares to 136,167 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites by 19,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) inContact CXone Leveraged to Great Effect by Gant Travel and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Wins Multi-Million Dollar Workplace Services Contract – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Intellia Therapeutics a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Macy’s (M) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South Africa’s Shoprite shares surge on improved H2 sales – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath (MGRC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.