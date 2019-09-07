Nice LTD (NICE) Market Valuation Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased by $1.39 Million Its Holding; Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 50,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 369,889 shares traded or 76.01% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Investments stated it has 279,952 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.33% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.32M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.07% or 61,678 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 141,138 are held by Associated Banc. Financial Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,847 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 33,353 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.15% or 46,556 shares in its portfolio. Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 21.39M shares or 6.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE: Markopolos In Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 16,426 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Actimize Introduces Innovative Reg BI Surveillance Solution to Help Organizations Comply with SEC’s New Regulation Best Interest – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Jobs Report Makes for Layup Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BehavioSec Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Awarded Ten Year Contract Valued Up to $137 Million to Modernize Federal Aviation Authority’s Incident Debriefing Solutions in Over 770 Sites Globally – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.