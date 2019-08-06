Nice LTD (NICE) Market Valuation Rose While Earnest Partners Has Lowered Position by $979,172; As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Decreased Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 10,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 12,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $11.11 during the last trading session, reaching $263.53. About 1.40 million shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 8,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 157,211 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26 million, down from 165,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 355,776 shares traded or 60.43% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $64.11M for 36.40 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.