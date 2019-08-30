NICE Ltd. (NICE) Is At $154.00 Formed Wedge; Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $2700 highest and $22 lowest target. $25’s average target is 105.76% above currents $12.15 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. See Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

NICE Ltd. (NICE) formed wedge up with $161.70 target or 5.00% above today’s $154.00 share price. NICE Ltd. (NICE) has $9.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 29,604 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

The stock increased 5.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 767,587 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $18500 highest and $125 lowest target. $145.71’s average target is -5.38% below currents $154 stock price. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, August 9. Citigroup maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson.