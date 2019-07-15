Nice LTD (NICE) Holder Synovus Financial Has Raised Position; Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Position as Stock Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 43,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 434,270 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 2,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,888 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 9,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $148.7. About 102,662 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.08 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 36,900 shares to 69,300 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).