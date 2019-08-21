Nice LTD (NICE) Holder Menta Capital Cut Its Holding; Wellington Shields & Company Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 7.99M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 10,394 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 15,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.85. About 115,485 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 226,578 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com has 3,982 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated holds 65,148 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Lc holds 525,815 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc has 227,638 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.15% or 49,427 shares. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 0.1% or 7,585 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 2.57% or 372,010 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 50,267 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 2,961 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc accumulated 2.04 million shares. 1.37M are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Proffitt Goodson has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,696 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 122,337 shares to 150,349 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 14,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Market-Leading Trading Recording Platform Expands Support for Object-Based Cloud Storage Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Firstrade Securities Chooses NICE Actimize SaaS Anti-Money Laundering Solutions to Protect Online Investment Platform – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Jump More Than 1% to Finish Volatile Week – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.