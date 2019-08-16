Nice LTD (NICE) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Heritage Investors Management Cut Position by $1.53 Million

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 80,133 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.56M, down from 84,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $329.17. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 50,265 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 44,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 76,137 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.17M shares to 8,124 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thomson Reuters raises outlook as revenue growth picks up – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rise as Bond Yields Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE Named WFO Market Share Leader for Ten Consecutive Years – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NICE Systems Ltd (NICE) PT Raised to $166 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Get Your Credit Score Above 800 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Com holds 1,019 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Accredited stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accuvest Advsrs holds 0.19% or 898 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,111 shares. Cahill Advsrs has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Overbrook Management Corporation, New York-based fund reported 20,218 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 100 shares. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or accumulated 800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.28% or 16,395 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 6,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 73,280 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 2,079 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc has 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.15 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.