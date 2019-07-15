Nice LTD (NICE) Holder Castleark Management Increased Stake by $553,880 as Market Value Rose; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Increased Holding

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 19,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 6,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 464,299 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,540 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 92,861 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 101,885 shares to 78,152 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 62,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 10.31 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 64,960 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd invested in 0.03% or 80,174 shares. 3,150 were reported by Yhb Advisors. Prudential Public Limited Liability Co has 4,200 shares. 331,612 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Coldstream Management Inc owns 15,551 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0.08% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 28,462 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bankshares And Co has invested 0.2% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 780,963 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Andra Ap invested 0.26% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com (NYSE:AIG) by 9,577 shares to 7,112 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,486 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).