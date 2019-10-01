NICE Ltd. (NICE) Forms $143.37 Double Top; Neophotonics Has 1.02 Sentiment

NICE Ltd. (NICE) formed double top with $151.97 target or 6.00% above today’s $143.37 share price. NICE Ltd. (NICE) has $9.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 22,754 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards

Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 56 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 55 sold and reduced their equity positions in Neophotonics Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 28.44 million shares, down from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neophotonics Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 26 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 5.24% above currents $143.37 stock price. NICE had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by JMP Securities. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. DA Davidson maintained the shares of NICE in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.29M for 32.58 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $283.74 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley hits NPTN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We Would Not Hold NeoPhotonics Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics -2.9% facing demand challenges, says Needham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why McDermott International, Roku, and NeoPhotonics Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 87,754 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.72% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation for 2.16 million shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 463,300 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Springowl Associates Llc has 1.41% invested in the company for 249,499 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.