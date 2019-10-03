NICE Ltd. (NICE) Forms $141.89 Double Top; Advisors Capital Management Lifted Agilent Technologies (A) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 18.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 9,010 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 58,004 shares with $4.33 million value, up from 48,994 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $22.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 2.00 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B

NICE Ltd. (NICE) formed double top with $150.40 target or 6.00% above today's $141.89 share price. NICE Ltd. (NICE) has $9.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 232,154 shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500.



Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 12,669 shares to 123,687 valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 151,965 shares and now owns 55,493 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 1,318 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 19,240 shares. Ironwood has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 514 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Ww Asset has 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cantillon Capital Management Lc holds 2.98% or 3.95M shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 38,134 were reported by Strs Ohio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 66,446 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,653 shares. Stifel Financial owns 87,450 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 405,568 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 0.51% or 5.49 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.29 million for 32.25 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 6.34% above currents $141.89 stock price. NICE had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. DA Davidson maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, May 17 with “Market Outperform”.