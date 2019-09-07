NICE Ltd. (NICE) and Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Contrasting side by side

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) and Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) compete with each other in the Computer Peripherals sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE Ltd. 136 6.15 N/A 2.67 57.16 Stratasys Ltd. 25 1.99 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates NICE Ltd. and Stratasys Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE Ltd. 0.00% 8.7% 5.4% Stratasys Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

NICE Ltd. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stratasys Ltd. is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

NICE Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stratasys Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.1 respectively. Stratasys Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NICE Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NICE Ltd. and Stratasys Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE Ltd. 0 4 4 2.50 Stratasys Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

NICE Ltd. has a -1.41% downside potential and a consensus price target of $150.88. Competitively the average price target of Stratasys Ltd. is $26, which is potential 7.93% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Stratasys Ltd. is looking more favorable than NICE Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of NICE Ltd. shares and 77.8% of Stratasys Ltd. shares. NICE Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.11%. Competitively, Stratasys Ltd. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NICE Ltd. 1.56% 8.91% 12.58% 40.56% 39.87% 41.13% Stratasys Ltd. -3.89% -1.52% 21.53% 13.74% 46.02% 54.86%

For the past year NICE Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stratasys Ltd.

Summary

NICE Ltd. beats Stratasys Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. Its 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM, cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, smooth curvature printing inkjet-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations, as well as non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers and designers. The companyÂ’s products and services are used in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, medical processes and medical devices, education, dental, jewelry, and other industries. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.