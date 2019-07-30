NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 16 3.57 N/A 0.87 18.86 Paycom Software Inc. 195 21.78 N/A 2.45 83.39

Table 1 demonstrates NIC Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Paycom Software Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to NIC Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. NIC Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NIC Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Paycom Software Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NIC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NIC Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Paycom Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $193.2, with potential downside of -15.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NIC Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 77.8% respectively. 2.3% are NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Paycom Software Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year NIC Inc. was less bullish than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats NIC Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.