NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

We are comparing NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 17 4.10 N/A 0.81 22.34 MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.95 N/A 0.78 174.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NIC Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated. MicroStrategy Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than NIC Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. NIC Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MicroStrategy Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has NIC Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

NIC Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MicroStrategy Incorporated has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, MicroStrategy Incorporated which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NIC Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

NIC Inc.’s downside potential is -0.80% at a $21 average target price. Competitively the average target price of MicroStrategy Incorporated is $200, which is potential 42.58% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MicroStrategy Incorporated looks more robust than NIC Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of NIC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of NIC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year NIC Inc. was more bullish than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors NIC Inc. beats MicroStrategy Incorporated.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.