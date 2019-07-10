NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 16 3.24 N/A 0.87 18.86 Cloudera Inc. 11 2.48 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NIC Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NIC Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7%

Liquidity

NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. NIC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NIC Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Cloudera Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 213.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NIC Inc. and Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 50.6% respectively. NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81% Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07%

For the past year NIC Inc. had bullish trend while Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NIC Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.