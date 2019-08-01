NIC Inc. (EGOV) Reaches $22.36 After 4.00% Up Move; Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed By $345,597 Its Aflac (AFL) Position

The stock of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 23.26% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 912,227 shares traded or 146.41% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 EPS 75c-EPS 79c; 13/04/2018 – Alabama Canoe Trails’ Website Wins Gold in International Competition; 10/04/2018 – NIC Honored Among Best in Interactive Media for Work with Government Partners; 04/05/2018 – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Opens Online Portal for Civil Restitution Payments; 06/03/2018 – lzard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 08/05/2018 – South Carolina Secretary of State Wins International Award; 06/03/2018 – Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 23/04/2018 – Weld County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2GoThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.50 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $23.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EGOV worth $59.84M more.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 7,053 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 20,149 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 27,202 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $39.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 1.62 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by Koide Masatoshi. 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America owns 2,164 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 15,988 shares. Johnson Inc accumulated 6,310 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.15% or 1.19 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 434 shares. Centurylink Invest holds 31,797 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 9,103 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment has 4,931 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,816 shares. Mcf Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 226 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 3.35 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Beacon Capital holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,858 shares in its portfolio.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 257,399 shares to 695,039 valued at $53.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 49,971 shares and now owns 420,580 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $6200 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AFL in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.27 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 29.19 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 38,891 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,447 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 14,829 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 102,790 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 41,376 shares. Parkside Bancorp & has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 55 shares. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0% or 11,159 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Northern Corporation invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 2,500 are held by Atwood & Palmer. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 39,825 shares.