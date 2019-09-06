NIC Inc. (EGOV) Reaches $20.70 After 8.00% Down Move; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $445.81 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 40.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 3.81 million shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 13.20 million shares with $1.56 billion value, up from 9.39 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 8.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the

The stock of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 101,504 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 14/03/2018 – National Online Registries Launches Revamped Insurance Filing Website; 10/05/2018 – Arkansas Reminds Nurses to Renew Their Professional Nursing License Online; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 Rev $333M-$343M; 15/05/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in `Impacter’ Category at ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Showcase; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – West Virginia Human Rights Commission Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website; 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water TestingThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.36B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $19.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EGOV worth $108.64M less.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like NIC Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EGOV) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg (CHGG) to Acquire Thinkful, Boost Skill-Based Programs – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.46M for 27.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech Inc reported 40,035 shares. Caxton Assoc L P holds 12,776 shares. Geode Capital Lc accumulated 876,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 190,236 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 2,000 shares. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Company Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 77,755 are owned by Systematic Management L P. Atwood & Palmer Inc invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Morgan Stanley owns 703,053 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Sector Pension Investment Board has 61,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 189,666 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 42,006 shares. 16,434 were reported by Thb Asset Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Associates holds 182,353 shares. Madison Invest holds 290,504 shares. Longer owns 18,185 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Fire Group Inc accumulated 15,000 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,445 shares. Miles Cap owns 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,674 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd invested in 0.24% or 3,018 shares. Summit Securities Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Invest Lc owns 48,690 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,805 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 50,914 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 17.98M are held by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability. Weatherstone Mngmt owns 4,449 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% or 11,821 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).