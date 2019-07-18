NIC Inc. (EGOV) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 61.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 12,819 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 19.44%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 8,130 shares with $936,000 value, down from 20,949 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 443,817 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83

Analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 28.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. EGOV’s profit would be $12.05M giving it 23.68 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, NIC Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 129,492 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 03/05/2018 – NIC Partner Honored as a 2018 Service to the Citizen Award Winner; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 13/03/2018 – TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.75 TO $0.79; 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 EPS 75C-79C, EST. 83C; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance; 16/04/2018 – CSPi Announces ARIA microHSM: A Highly Scalable and Cost-Effective, NIC-based Encryption and Key Management Reference Design

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. DA Davidson maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) rating on Thursday, February 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $125 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,997 are owned by Oak Associate Oh. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cibc Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0% or 6,454 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 8,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.27% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ifrah Fincl Svcs stated it has 8,286 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Alkeon Management Llc stated it has 2.82M shares. Wellington Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 71,326 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.12% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 5.27M shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 280 shares stake. Eagle Asset Management invested in 810,873 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 54.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 14,191 shares to 25,297 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 21,777 shares and now owns 68,533 shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was raised too.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.85M were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 24,202 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York invested in 0.01% or 9,620 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 11,920 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 39,066 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 41,525 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.03% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Morgan Stanley reported 703,053 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.1% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 119,126 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 233,576 shares. North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 684,938 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).