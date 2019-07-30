NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 16 3.57 N/A 0.87 18.86 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NIC Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Pensare Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of NIC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.2% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are NIC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year NIC Inc. was more bullish than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NIC Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.