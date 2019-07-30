NIC Inc. (EGOV) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Contrasting side by side

Both NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 16 3.58 N/A 0.87 18.86 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.25 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates NIC Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NIC Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Risk & Volatility

NIC Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. PAR Technology Corporation’s 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. Its rival PAR Technology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.8 respectively. NIC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NIC Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 22.42% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NIC Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 59.6%. About 2.3% of NIC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year NIC Inc. was more bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.