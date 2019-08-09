NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 17 4.08 N/A 0.81 22.34 Elastic N.V. 85 24.31 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NIC Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Elastic N.V. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NIC Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 1.45% for NIC Inc. with average price target of $21. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 18.47% and its average price target is $103.8. Based on the data shown earlier, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than NIC Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NIC Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 61.5%. Insiders owned 3% of NIC Inc. shares. Competitively, Elastic N.V. has 12.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year NIC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Elastic N.V. on 7 of the 10 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.