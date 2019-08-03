NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 17 4.31 N/A 0.81 22.34 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates NIC Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that NIC Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Digital Turbine Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NIC Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NIC Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.81% and an $21 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.13, while its potential downside is -25.99%. Based on the data shown earlier, NIC Inc. is looking more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NIC Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3% of NIC Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year NIC Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.