NIC (EGOV) to pay $0.08 on Sep 20, 2019; Shorts at 3DX INDUSTRIES (DDDX) Lowered By 54.12%

NIC Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. NIC Inc's current price of $22.06 translates into 0.36% yield. NIC Inc's dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 976,368 shares traded or 142.40% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500.

3DX INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:DDDX) had a decrease of 54.12% in short interest. DDDX’s SI was 3,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 54.12% from 8,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.0122 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 28.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company has market cap of $1.55 million.