NIC (EGOV) to pay $0.08 on Sep 20, 2019; Private Capital Management Raised Its Information Services Group (III) Stake

NIC Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. NIC Inc’s current price of $21.14 translates into 0.38% yield. NIC Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 617,871 shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 13/03/2018 – TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF 5.60 BLN SHILLINGS VS 6.17 BLN SHILLINGS YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance; 23/04/2018 – Estes Valley, Colorado Recreation & Park District Website Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 20/04/2018 – Digital Government Services Offer Added Value to Louisiana on Earth Day; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results

Private Capital Management Llc increased Information Services Group (III) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 730,728 shares as Information Services Group (III)’s stock declined 22.51%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.57 million shares with $17.05 million value, up from 3.84M last quarter. Information Services Group now has $108.57M valuation. The stock decreased 10.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 51,311 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 02/05/2018 – Automation’s Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 09/03/2018 – ISG Invites Nominations for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 18/04/2018 – Traditional Sourcing in EMEA Slumps as GDPR Approaches; 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Rev $66.6M; 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 27.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 815 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 39,825 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 16,730 shares. 12,496 are held by Argi Svcs Lc. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 31,804 shares. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 233,576 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 1.37 million shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 28,496 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company holds 271,312 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Amer Mgmt has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 206,101 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 130,200 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 1.46M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 55,095 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 60,174 shares. Amer Int invested in 0% or 21,775 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 5,591 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 56,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 28,048 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 31,245 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 81,606 shares. Meeder Asset owns 3,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 154,800 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $206,902 activity. 13,500 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares with value of $50,490 were bought by Lavieri Todd D.. CONNORS MICHAEL P also bought $148,800 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares. $7,612 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was bought by Berger David E. on Wednesday, March 20.

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE) stake by 8,751 shares to 35,854 valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF) stake by 50,010 shares and now owns 5.35 million shares. Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was reduced too.

