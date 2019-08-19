Nic (EGOV) Stock Price Rose While Matarin Capital Management Has Cut by $2.61 Million Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Its Stake by $3.09 Million as Stock Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 153,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 684,938 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, down from 838,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 34,027 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 14/05/2018 – DLD Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in NIC; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q REV. $86.7M, EST. $87.5M; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $333 MLN TO $343 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 20/04/2018 – Nebraskans Save the Earth with Smartphones and Computers; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MClnfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 10/05/2018 – Arkansas Reminds Nurses to Renew Their Professional Nursing License Online; 16/05/2018 – Italy April Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 7.73 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.38% or 197,900 shares. Old Republic Interest Corp has 2.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.70 million shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 466,000 shares or 1.35% of the stock. 3.72M were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. 196,487 were accumulated by First Fincl Bank. 77,630 are held by Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora. Sky Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 11,021 shares stake. Cullinan Associate Inc invested in 1.13% or 278,770 shares. Westend, a North Carolina-based fund reported 673,554 shares. Ims Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 9,114 shares. 491,994 are held by Campbell Newman Asset. Rothschild Inv Corp Il owns 232,344 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 377,559 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 18 by 226,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; SunPower Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E-Gov Services Provider NIC Enters Cannabis Industry – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan County Alabama Joins List as 6th County to Accept Online Filings – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NIC (EGOV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd reported 733,524 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 624,530 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Com has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Royal Bank Of Canada has 188,973 shares. 69,952 were reported by Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited. Seizert Limited Com holds 134,975 shares. Rmb Management has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 31,804 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1,531 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 29,700 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 815 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc accumulated 529,101 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1,167 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 12,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 292,420 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 29,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).