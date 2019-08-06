Nic (EGOV) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Knighthead Capital Management Cut Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Shares Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 153,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 684,938 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, down from 838,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.14 lastly. It is down 13.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 06/03/2018 – NIC to Announce 2018 Financial Guidance on March 8; 18/05/2018 – Nebraska Government Websites Awarded for Excellence; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 Rev $333M-$343M; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q REV. $86.7M, EST. $87.5M; 14/03/2018 – Online Business Corporation Filing Now Available in Jackson County, Alabama; 18/05/2018 – Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Launches Online Registration Application; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 12/03/2018 – Hogan Administration Announces New Maryland Business Express Website; 24/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Military & Veterans Programs Receives Award for Streamlining

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 457,063 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1.80 million shares. Glendon Management Limited Partnership reported 52,250 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 29,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.06% or 107,132 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 631 shares. Ems Cap LP reported 280,000 shares. Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 100,000 shares. Northern holds 821,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 7.98M shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Invesco reported 113,879 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 29,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 326,600 are owned by Highland Mngmt Lp. Zeke Cap Limited owns 0.07% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 53,279 shares.

