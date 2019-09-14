Nic (EGOV) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Holding by $593,200 as Share Value Rose; Halliburton Company (HAL) Holder Park National Has Increased Position

Park National Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 22,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 151,374 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 128,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 37,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 52,012 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $834,000, down from 89,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 384,581 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 20/04/2018 – Digital Government Services Offer Added Value to Louisiana on Earth Day; 08/03/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie; 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 09/05/2018 – Grand County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 28/03/2018 – West Virginia Human Rights Commission Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 0% or 455 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Condor Cap Management owns 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 22,740 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 1.34 million shares. Geode Capital Management Limited holds 0.07% or 12.43M shares. Crestwood Gru Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,694 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc reported 16,757 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 20,471 shares. 10,445 were reported by Amarillo Bancorp. Pension Service has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Colonial Tru Advsr stated it has 18,519 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1.90 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,723 shares to 231,399 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,857 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Baker Hughes a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.72M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 45,100 shares to 198,035 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 65,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC).