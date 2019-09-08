Nic (EGOV) Market Value Rose While Financial Counselors Decreased Its Stake by $903,805; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Rose, International Value Advisers Increased Stake

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 53,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 568,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 621,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 327,307 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 04/05/2018 – Daily Comet: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 22/05/2018 – Summer is Coming: Alabama Residents Can Plan Ahead Using the State’s Online Re; 30/04/2018 – NIC Earns 23 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $86.7 Million; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.84, REV VIEW $336.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Italy April Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 04/05/2018 – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Opens Online Portal for Civil Restitution Payments; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 21C; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 09/04/2018 – NIC to Host Annual Stockholder Meeting on May 1; 15/05/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in ‘lmpacter’ Category at ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Showcase

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 165,083 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 12.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 896.17 million shares. Sage Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 1,053 shares. Mrj Cap accumulated 107,575 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability accumulated 41,405 shares. Qci Asset reported 774,322 shares. Mitchell accumulated 40,722 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Thomas White Limited has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Waddell And Reed Inc invested in 498,138 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lenox Wealth invested in 4,344 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Loews Corp has 409,582 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.81% or 1.82 million shares. Horizon Invs Lc owns 39,161 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6.41M shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 21,968 shares.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $339.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.47M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Cardinal holds 0.16% or 33,402 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 73,907 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 331,257 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 28,496 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 11,200 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1,516 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited stated it has 1,905 shares. Weybosset Rech Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 357,500 shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 19,102 shares. Mondrian Prtnrs has 0.14% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 261,985 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,447 shares. Victory Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 60,982 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,400 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.03% stake.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,932 shares to 122,398 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).