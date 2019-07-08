Nic (EGOV) Holding Lifted by Algert Global Llc; Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Position

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 182.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 41,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 11,545 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 23/04/2018 – Estes Valley, Colorado Recreation & Park District Website Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 04/05/2018 – TV Guide: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 30/04/2018 – NIC Earns 23 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $86.7 Million; 23/04/2018 – Weld County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing; 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations; 14/05/2018 – DLD Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in NIC; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF SHS 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 10,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 91,489 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com owns 19,355 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 9,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 206,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 102,790 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 60,982 are held by Victory Capital Management. 391,313 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc. Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.31% stake. American Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 17,805 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 413,247 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Rech And Limited Liability Com reported 3.59% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 18,450 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 1.16M shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited holds 69,952 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 32,473 shares to 45,065 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,122 shares, and cut its stake in Meet Group Inc.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 24,055 shares, valued at $28.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,700 were reported by Boston Rech And Mgmt. 15,585 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 10,898 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 17,939 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Da Davidson Communications owns 76,951 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 93,364 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2,797 were reported by Btr Cap Management. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cibc Ww has 8,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa reported 4,310 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp owns 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5,231 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Limited Com reported 0.18% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $431.98 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.