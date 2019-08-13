Nic (EGOV) Holder Financial Counselors Lowered Holding by $903,805 as Share Price Rose; Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Holding Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 91,266 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 86,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 152,142 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 53,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 568,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 621,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 130,577 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 16/04/2018 – CSPi Announces ARIA microHSM: A Highly Scalable and Cost-Effective, NIC-based Encryption and Key Management Reference Design; 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 TOTAL REV. OF $333.0M-343.0M; 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.75 TO $0.79; 16/05/2018 – Italy April Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 20/04/2018 – Digital Government Services Offer Added Value to Louisiana on Earth Day; 17/04/2018 – Italy March Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table)

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,501 shares to 218,425 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De owns 1,167 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 39,636 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 869,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc accumulated 675 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 19,102 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 119,126 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 22,869 shares. Moreover, Century Incorporated has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 19,522 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 181,389 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,905 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 81,241 shares in its portfolio.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY) by 1,127 shares to 14,834 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,835 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Bancshares Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 591,445 shares. 7,640 are owned by Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Loomis Sayles LP owns 192,277 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Navellier & Associates Incorporated reported 19,130 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 0.02% or 88,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 44,720 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 30,715 shares. Axa holds 66,591 shares. Glenmede Communications Na has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 1,214 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Stifel invested in 0.01% or 53,247 shares. Polen Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 25,247 shares.