Nic (EGOV) Holder American Century Companies Has Decreased Holding by $608,226; Cabot-Wellington Position in Cabot (CBT) Has Lowered by $5.05 Million as Shares Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 303,355 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 35,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,522 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334,000, down from 55,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 485,232 shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 23/04/2018 – NIC Government Partners and Solutions Honored Among Best in Government Technology; 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 20/04/2018 – Dodge Globe: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 18/05/2018 – Nebraska Government Websites Awarded for Excellence; 03/05/2018 – Nichols Farms Launches a Snacking Legacy With Nic’s Mix™; 04/05/2018 – Daily Comet: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 21C

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.48 million for 11.49 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 0.04% or 182,212 shares. Foster And Motley invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 24,323 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 5.30M shares. 11,694 are held by Counselors Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 6,298 shares. Cambridge owns 120,448 shares. North Star Invest Corp accumulated 800 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 7,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc owns 9,286 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 2,160 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Kennedy Management Inc holds 0.09% or 91,197 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Comm The has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 96,987 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.05 million for 25.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

