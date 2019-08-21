NI Holdings Inc. (NODK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.60 N/A 1.73 9.70 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 1.04 N/A 3.29 7.54

In table 1 we can see NI Holdings Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NI Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. NI Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares and 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. About 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.