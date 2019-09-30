NI Holdings Inc. (NODK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Both NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 0.00 9.34M 1.73 9.70 Unico American Corporation 6 0.00 1.66M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 55,595,238.10% 14.3% 8.3% Unico American Corporation 27,666,666.67% -2.9% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NI Holdings Inc. and Unico American Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 19% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 59.08% are Unico American Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Unico American Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

NI Holdings Inc. beats Unico American Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.