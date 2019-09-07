NI Holdings Inc. (NODK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

We will be comparing the differences between NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.52 N/A 1.73 9.70 Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

In table 1 we can see NI Holdings Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sun Life Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NI Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. NI Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Sun Life Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has NI Holdings Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NI Holdings Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.5 consensus target price and a 16.12% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NI Holdings Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 54.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Sun Life Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Sun Life Financial Inc. beats NI Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.