NI Holdings Inc. (NODK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 0.00 9.34M 1.73 9.70 Donegal Group Inc. 15 1.68 13.74M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights NI Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NI Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 55,430,267.06% 14.3% 8.3% Donegal Group Inc. 94,693,314.96% 2% 0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NI Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 81.4%. Insiders held roughly 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Donegal Group Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.