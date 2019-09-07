NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Contrasting side by side

Both NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.52 N/A 1.73 9.70 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.41 N/A 1.09 10.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NI Holdings Inc. and The National Security Group Inc. The National Security Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NI Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. NI Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The National Security Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NI Holdings Inc. and The National Security Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 3.9%. Insiders held 1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.5% are The National Security Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. has 6.87% stronger performance while The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NI Holdings Inc. beats The National Security Group Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.