NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Comparison side by side

NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.54 N/A 1.73 9.70 Stewart Information Services Corporation 40 0.49 N/A 1.88 20.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NI Holdings Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation. Stewart Information Services Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to NI Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NI Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Stewart Information Services Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares and 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. has 6.87% stronger performance while Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats NI Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.